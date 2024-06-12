ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 598.6% from the May 15th total of 310,600 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance
Shares of RSLS stock remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. 839,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,620. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.
ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 130.99% and a negative return on equity of 207.78%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.
About ReShape Lifesciences
ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.
