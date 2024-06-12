Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 1.8%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 6,317,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 40,937,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

