RMB Capital Management LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 909,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,654 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRST. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Primis Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,693,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Primis Financial by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 227,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

About Primis Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.