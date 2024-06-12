RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,213 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Fox Factory worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXF. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

