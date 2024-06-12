RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.7 %

CRWD stock opened at $384.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $385.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 725.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

