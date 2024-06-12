RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 153.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Badger Meter worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8,666.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $185.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.06 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.73.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

