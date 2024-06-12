RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Coastal Financial worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Barclays PLC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 263,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $57.50 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.21. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.11). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $45,961.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,602.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

