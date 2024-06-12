RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 713 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of BioLife Solutions worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLFS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 205.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $9,335,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 64,475 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $350,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

BLFS opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

