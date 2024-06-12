Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.03 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $3,995.03 or 0.05847560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $2.03 billion and $9.70 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 508,930 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 508,942.42426797. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,902.5932075 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $17,891,217.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

