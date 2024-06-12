Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.73

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.73 and last traded at $47.58, with a volume of 19701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Rollins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Rollins by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.