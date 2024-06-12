Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.89

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 5258571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the third quarter valued at $6,640,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 435.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 859,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 699,379 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

