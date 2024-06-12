Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE RMT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 45,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,673. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

Insider Transactions at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,531.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.