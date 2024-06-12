RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 2007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

RT Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.77.

RT Minerals Company Profile

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

