RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in May

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

RTL Group Price Performance

Shares of RGLXY remained flat at $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

RTL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. RTL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.30%.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

