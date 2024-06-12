Saga (SAGA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $194.41 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Saga has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. Saga has a total market cap of $194.41 million and $39.88 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,013,235,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,831,123 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,013,111,447 with 94,785,678 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.0084287 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $37,439,016.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars.

