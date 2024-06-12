Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Increased by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.6% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,870 shares of company stock worth $180,640,848 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

CRM stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.71. 10,255,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,904. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

