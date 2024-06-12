SALT (SALT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,482.17

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $8,482.17 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02012607 USD and is down -12.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $9,414.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

