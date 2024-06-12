Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO Sells $33,161.05 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $148,031.73.

On Friday, March 15th, James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $344,458.44.

Samsara Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IOT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. 5,124,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,513. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

