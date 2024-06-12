Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Dominic Phillips Sells 21,053 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,284.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 21,690 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $791,468.10.
- On Friday, March 15th, Dominic Phillips sold 63,867 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $2,230,235.64.
Samsara Price Performance
NYSE:IOT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. 5,124,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,513. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.
About Samsara
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
