Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Dominic Phillips Sells 21,053 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,284.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, April 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 21,690 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $791,468.10.

On Friday, March 15th, Dominic Phillips sold 63,867 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $2,230,235.64.

NYSE:IOT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. 5,124,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,513. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Samsara by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 254,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

