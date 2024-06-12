Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Up 6.1%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.20. 271,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 883,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVRA. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Savara from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Savara Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $558.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth about $35,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara in the third quarter worth about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Savara by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

