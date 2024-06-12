SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

SBFG stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SB Financial Group worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.