Scalar Gauge Management LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 311,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. Cognyte Software makes up approximately 1.9% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 8,624.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of CGNT stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 65,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,661. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.69 million during the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Friday, May 17th.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

