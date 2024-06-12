Scalar Gauge Management LLC Takes Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. TTEC makes up 1.4% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scalar Gauge Management LLC owned about 0.15% of TTEC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 154,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 212,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $332.90 million, a P/E ratio of -26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $576.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

