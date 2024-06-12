Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,553 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.5% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.23. 27,235,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,160,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

