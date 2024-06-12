SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SeaStar Medical Stock Up 9.5 %
ICUCW traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 51,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. SeaStar Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.43.
About SeaStar Medical
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SeaStar Medical
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.