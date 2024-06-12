SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SeaStar Medical Stock Up 9.5 %

ICUCW traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 51,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. SeaStar Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

