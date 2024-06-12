Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Trading Up 7.7%

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Approximately 1,354,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 992,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Seed Innovations Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -204.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.16.

Get Seed Innovations alerts:

Seed Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 46.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th.

About Seed Innovations

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seed Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seed Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.