SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Update

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,700 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 1,007,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,259.0 days.

SEGRO stock remained flat at $11.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

