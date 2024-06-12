Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $32.79. Approximately 1,730,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,000,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Semtech Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Semtech by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

About Semtech



Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

