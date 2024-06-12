Senstar Technologies (SNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.
Senstar Technologies Price Performance
SNT opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.74. Senstar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Senstar Technologies
Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.
