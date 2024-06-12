Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the May 15th total of 587,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,681,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seven Arts Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SAPX stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,836,891. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get Seven Arts Entertainment alerts:

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.