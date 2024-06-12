Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the May 15th total of 587,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,681,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Seven Arts Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of SAPX stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,836,891. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seven Arts Entertainment
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.