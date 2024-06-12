Shariaportfolio Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Shariaportfolio Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 196.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises 1.8% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.