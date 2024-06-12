Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 3,440.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,497. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

