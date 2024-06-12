Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Drops By 64.9%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the May 15th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,233,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aftermath Silver Price Performance

AAGFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,048. Aftermath Silver has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

