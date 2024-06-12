Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Drops By 64.9%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the May 15th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,233,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aftermath Silver Price Performance
AAGFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,048. Aftermath Silver has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
