Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Increases By 762.1%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 762.1% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.26 during trading on Wednesday. 212,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,880. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,046,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

