Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Rises By 401.6%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,700 shares, an increase of 401.6% from the May 15th total of 134,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,163,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,813,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

