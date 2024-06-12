Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Drops By 61.3%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,598. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

