Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Expands By 251.1%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 251.1% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Up 6.0 %
OTCMKTS:CBDS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,305. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Cannabis Sativa
