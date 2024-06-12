Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Increases By 689.5%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 689.5% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

ENDTF stock remained flat at C$10.16 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.87. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0732 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

