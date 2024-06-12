Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Decreases By 80.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Carbios SAS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS COOSF remained flat at $25.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87.
About Carbios SAS
