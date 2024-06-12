Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Decreases By 80.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Carbios SAS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COOSF remained flat at $25.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

