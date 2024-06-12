Short Interest in Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Drops By 87.5%

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Craneware Stock Performance

Shares of Craneware stock remained flat at $27.86 during trading on Wednesday. Craneware has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.