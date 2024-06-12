Short Interest in Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Drops By 87.5%

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Craneware Stock Performance
Shares of Craneware stock remained flat at $27.86 during trading on Wednesday. Craneware has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28.
Craneware Company Profile
