Short Interest in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Drops By 83.5%

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVgo Stock Down 6.2 %

EVGOW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,993. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. EVgo has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.87.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

