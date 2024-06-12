Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Decreases By 63.2%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 177,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILT. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

GILT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. 68,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,497. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $303.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 357,609 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1,063.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 319,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

