Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Rises By 246.2%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 246.2% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hycroft Mining Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HYMCL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About Hycroft Mining
