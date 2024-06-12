Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Rises By 246.2%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 246.2% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYMCL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

