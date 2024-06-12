Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Increases By 324.1%

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJVGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 324.1% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. 1,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1545 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

