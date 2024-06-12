Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Decreases By 66.7%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISHG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.09. 1,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

