Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Increases By 218.2%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the May 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kraken Robotics Trading Up 0.1 %

Kraken Robotics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 298,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

