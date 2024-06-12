Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Increases By 218.2%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the May 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Kraken Robotics Trading Up 0.1 %
Kraken Robotics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 298,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.85.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
