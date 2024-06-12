Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Drops By 72.2%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the May 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

Shares of KIROY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 4,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,762. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

