Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Drops By 72.2%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the May 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance
Shares of KIROY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 4,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,762. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kumba Iron Ore
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.