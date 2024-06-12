Short Interest in Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Increases By 408.3%

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 408.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Metalpha Technology stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Metalpha Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Metalpha Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MATH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. Metalpha Technology has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

Metalpha Technology Company Profile

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

Featured Stories

