Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declines By 58.2%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the May 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGF. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 41.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 306,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 89,869 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 243,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

