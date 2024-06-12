Short Interest in MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Increases By 631.3%

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 631.3% from the May 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MIRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. 38,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,587. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRA. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

